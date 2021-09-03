Women’s group sets monthly meal
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The menu is chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. Meals will be available for dining in or takeout.
The meal will be in the lower fellowship hall of the church, which is on Ind. 38.
The next monthly meal will be Oct. 13 and will be the last meal for 2021.
