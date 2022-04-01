Breakfast buffet set for Saturday
PENDLETON — The Sons of Amvets will host a breakfast buffet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. This will be the last one until October.
Breakfast will have biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice. Cost is $8.
Amvets Post 26 is at 939 S. Broadway St., Pendleton. You must be at least 21 to attend.
Information: 765-778-7224.
AHS Class of ’51 will meet Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited.
Eva’s is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.