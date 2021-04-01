Free bird walk planned at Mounds
ANDERSON — The Robert Cooper Audubon Society will host a bird walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Meet at the Visitors Center. There is no charge.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Egg hunt kit giveaway modified
ANDERSON — An Egg Hunt Kit Giveaway will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
The church has decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic that they will provide families with pre-filled Easter baskets.
Register your child to receive a dozen eggs that you can hide at home.
Hot dogs, chips and water will be available free when you pick up your kit.
Carnival style games will be available while you wait on your eggs.
Liberty Christ. sets open enrollment
ANDERSON — On April 5, Liberty Christian School will open enrollment to new students for the 2021-2022 school year.
For information about admission, school choice, and/or financial assistance, visit www.libertyonline.org or contact Enrollment Director Tori Holloway at 644-7773, ext. 210, or by email at admissions@libertyonline.org.
Tours of Little Lions Learning Center (preschool and pre-K), the elementary, and the secondary campuses are available.
Middletown Legion hosting dinners
MIDDLETOWN — Two upcoming food events will take place at the Middletown Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown.
Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out), broasted frog legs with two sides.
Then on Friday, April 9, charcoal grilled or broasted “thick cut” marinated pork chop and two sides will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. (while supplies last). They will also be serving broasted fish.
The legion is a non-smoking venue and is open to the public.
Information: 765-354-4892.
