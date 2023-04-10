Daleville rounds up kindergarten kids
DALEVILLE — Kindergarten Round-Up at Daleville Elementary School will be April 12 in the gymnasium.
You must call for an appointment and bring a child’s birth certificate, shot records and two proofs of residency. Children must also be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Children also must live in the Daleville School District or have transfer approval from the district’s Central Office. If you live out of the district and have a child attending Daleville Schools, you still need approval from the Central Office.
To schedule an appointment, call the school at 765-378-0251.
John Wenger to serve as speaker
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
John Wenger, retired Doctor of Psychology, will be the guest speaker.
As before, enter through the North Entrance (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.