Liberty takes art show online
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School’s Art Show will be held Monday on Facebook at 7 p.m.
Awards will be announced by Mrs. Webb and Mrs. Owen.
All art, kindergarten through grade 12, will be featured via video/photos.
Message Mrs. Webb if you want to provide music via video.
There will be online opportunities to give to the Foreign Language Department in lieu of their annual bake sale.
