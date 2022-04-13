MHHS ’63 grads schedule lunch
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of ‘63 will have its bimonthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Edge.
All classmates, friends, family and Pirates are invited
The Edge is at 519 Golf Club Road.
Legion will serve Sloppy Joes, ‘dogs’FRANKTON — Sloppy Joes or coney dogs will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Frankton American League 469.
Sloppy Joes or coney dogs with cole slaw will be available for $5 per person. Apple cobbler or summers peach delight is $3.
The public is welcome. Carry-outs will be available at the Legion, 116 N. Washington St.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Foraging for fungi to be topic of talk
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. in the Pavilion; note the change of location.
Guest speaker will be Gwen Zimmer, season naturalist at Mounds State Park. Her topic will be “Sustainable Fungi Foraging.”
The public is invited. The park is at 4306 Mounds Road.
Fundraiser egg hunt going to the dogs
NOBLESVILLE — There will be an Easter egg hunt for dogs from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Hamilton Town Center.
There is a $5 registration fee per dog to benefit Every Dog Counts Rescue. Registration runs from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
The event will be at 13901 Town Center Blvd.
Fish dinner served for $10 this Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8 will host a fish dinner Friday, April 15.
Serving hours are 4 to 7 p.m.
The meal will be fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert for $10.
Dinner will be served at 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
County’s 4-H sets a craft show
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders will host a craft show Saturday, April 16.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
There will be about 40 vendors with crafts, hobbies, special interests and goodies.
Food will be available for purchase at The Big Easy Food Truck. Proceeds from the event will go to the Gary Simmons Memorial Pavilion.
For information, call the Extension Office at 765-641-9514.
Alice Cooper show tickets go on sale
MUNCIE — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “An Evening with Alice Cooper” on Sept. 20.
Cooper is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music, which includes “No more Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out” and “Poison.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium on Ball State University’s campus.
Tickets will be on sale at the Emens box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call 765-285-1539.
K of C will have upcoming chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a chicken fry Saturday, April 23.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 old and under.
Food will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Carry-outs will be available in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.