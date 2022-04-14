Alice Cooper show tickets go on sale
MUNCIE — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for “An Evening with Alice Cooper” on Sept. 20.
Cooper is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music, which includes “No more Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out” and “Poison.”
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium on Ball State University’s campus.
Tickets will be on sale at the Emens box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information, call 765-285-1539.
County’s 4-H sets a craft show
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Junior Leaders will host a craft show Saturday, April 16.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
There will be about 40 vendors with crafts, hobbies, special interests and goodies.
Food will be available for purchase at The Big Easy Food Truck. Proceeds from the event will go to the Gary Simmons Memorial Pavilion.
For information, call the Extension Office at 765-641-9514.
K of C plans chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a chicken fry Saturday, April 23.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 old and under.
Food will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Carry-outs will be available in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
