Bikers’ memorial ride set May 30
ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host a memorial ride on Sunday, May 30. Kickstands go up at noon at Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
Memorials will be placed in honor of Andrea Erli, Ken McCleery, Daniel Hughes, Heath Hardman and Markis Harris.
A breakfast buffet will be available for $7.50 at 10:30 a.m.
Stops include: Halo’s Bar & Grill in Alexandria and South Park Bar & Grill in Anderson.
The ride ends at the Moose Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St., Anderson. There will be a pitch-in dinner, 50/50, and a raffle.
Cost is $25 per rider (includes shirt, rider and dinner); $25 bus ride per person.
Community meal by Frankton church
FRANKTON — A community meal will be available drive-thru style on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Factory.
The meal is offered free to the community, on a first-come, first-serve.
Hosting the event is the Frankton First United Methodist Church.
The Herald Bulletin
