2nd anniversary for pet food pantry
ANDERSON — Mitzy’s Morsels Pet Food Pantry will celebrate its second anniversary from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
This will also be the fifth anniversary for Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, which also incorporates the Spay and Neuter Assistance Project and Mitzy’s Thrift and Pet Shops. The newly expanded shops and the pet food pantry are located at 3205 W. 25th St. in Anderson.
There will be door prizes and refreshments.
Free skin cancer screenings offered
ANDERSON — Dr. David L. Martin will hold free skin cancer screening exams in his office at the St. Vincent Holy Cross Medical Arts Building, 2101 Jackson St., Suite 201.
The screenings are offered as a free public service for skin cancer awareness. These screenings will be held on the following days: May 4, 5, 10, 13 and 19.
Sign-ups start for summer camps
ANDERSON — Registration is underway for the the Salvation Army’s summer camps.
• Kids Camp for ages 7-12, June 7-11
• Teen Camp for ages 13-17, June 14-18
• Creative Arts Camp, for ages 11-17, June 28-July 2
• Sports Camp, for ages 10-14, July 5-9
• Jr. Soldier Camp, for ages 7-13, July 12-16
• STEM Camp, for ages 10-14, July 19-23
Cost is $25 for each camp, which will be held at Hidden Fall Camp in Bedford (transportation included).
Information: saanderson.org. or contact Major Kathy Wolfe, 765-644-2538.
Alexandria museum opens for seasonALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Monroe Township Historical Society Museum, 313 N. Harrison St., has officially opened for the season.
The museum has 14 rooms filled with artifacts, photos, and memorabilia from Alexandria and Monroe Township.
The museum is open Thursdays, 1 to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment and will be following state and local procedures on coronavirus guidelines.
Information: 765-490-0081 or email to Alexhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
Second Harvest announces sites
MUNCIE — For the next two weeks the Delaware County Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana’s tailgate will be held at 10 a.m. on the west side of the Muncie Mall, in the parking lot near Macy’s. This will apply on April 15 and April 22.
On Friday, at 10 a.m., a tailgate distribution will be held in the former Kmart parking lot at 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs or proof of address or income are required.
More information and resources for local food pantries, visit www.CureHunger.org.
