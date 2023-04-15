Bingo, silent auction April 22
ANDERSON — A free bingo and silent auction fundraiser hosted by Once Upon a Cure/Women Supporting Women will take place Saturday, April 22, in the pavilion/lodge at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6 p.m.
There will be 10 games of bingo with prizes of Thirty-0ne Bags/gift cards/gift baskets. Items will be bid during the games.
Open for all ages (kids can play only with an adult on their card). All auction items and prizes are appropriate for adults only. Concessions will be available to purchase.
Information: Suzette, 765-621-1041; Stephanie, 765-354-6098; Onceuponacure@yahoo.com.
Painting workshop slated for April 22
ANDERSON — Cafe & Canvas for a Cause, a step-by-step painting workshop, is set for Saturday, April 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the pavilion/lodge at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Sign up by April 16 at eventbrite.com/e/cafe-canvas-paint-party-for-a-cause-tickets-599810057027.
Information: Suzette, 765-621-1041; Stephanie, 765-354-6098; Onceuponacure@yahoo.com.
AHS Class of ’60 to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon April 20, at 11:30 a.m. at 1925 Pub (Grandview).
All are welcome.
Plant, rummage sale is May 13
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Master Gardener Plant & Rummage Sale will be Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Farm Bureau Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
The sale will include plants, gloves, soil knives, beneficial insect and pollinator seeds, kokedamas, lily bulbs, hostas, vegetables and a variety of perennials and annuals for purchase.
Master Gardeners will be available for questions.
Free trees while be given out while supplies last. Swayzee tenderloins and Garden Tour tickets will be available for purchase.
Bras & Breakfast set for April 22
ANDERSON — The Pink Ribbon Connection will host Bras & Breakfast on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the pavilion at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Those attending will have the opportunity to choose three mastectomy bras at no charge. There are no financial restrictions.
Information: 317-255-7465.
Youth basketball program sign-ups
ANDERSON — Anderson Community Rejuvenation Inc. (ACRI) will accept applications for the inaugural season of the Lovell Wilkerson Summer Youth Basketball Program. Registration and games will be at the Anderson Trustee Community Center, 2828 S. Madison Ave.
Lovell Wilkerson freely gave of his time mentoring youth. He spent many hours at the Wilson Boys & Girls Club and Geater Center providing guidance through his Black Incenturies group and working with youth in basketball at those agencies.
He also was the junior varsity girls basketball coach and assistant varsity girls coach for Bob Kearns and Deak Weaver at Anderson High School.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning June 2.
Registration will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays May 2, May 9 and May 16, and Wednesdays, May 3 and May 10.
Information: Willy D. Turner, 765-274-3849; willytopdog@yahoo.com.
The Herald Bulletin