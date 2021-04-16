Liberty Christian postpones fish fry
ANDERSON — The Dan’s Fish Fry set for Saturday, April 17, at Liberty Christian School’s elementary campus has been postponed.
Master Gardeners have rummage saleALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Master Gardeners will host a rummage sale Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine).
It will be in the indoor show arena of the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria.
Enter through south end, exit through the north end. Face masks are encouraged.
All proceeds go to MCMGA (cash/check/charges).
Information: Sylvia Finney, chairman, 765-282-0100.
Committee sought for MHHS reunion
ANDERSON — David E. Miller of the Madison Heights High School Class of 1972 is interested in forming a committee to plan and prepare for the 50-year class reunion expected to be set for September 2022.
Contact him at: MHHSCLASS72@gmail.com.
Alex kindergarten registration online
ALEXANDRIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria Community Schools will begin kindergarten registration online for the 2021-2022 school year.
Families who live within the district’s boundaries should go to the website alexandriacsc.alex.k12.in.us and fill out the Google form.
For those living outside of Alexandria Community Schools boundaries, go to the website and complete the application for transfer tuition.
Information: Call 765-298-6104.
Prom dresses being given away
ANDERSON — Teens attending prom this spring are invited to attend the Project Fairy Godmother Prom Dress Giveaway Pop-up Shop at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The Pop-up Shop will be open by appointment only on select dates in April. Teens can choose from more than 200 dresses, which are free and theirs to keep.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit andersonlibrary.net or call Information Services at 765-641-2456.
Area church plans drive-thru dinner
CHESTERFIELD — A drive-thru chicken-and-noodles dinner will be held at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., on Friday, April 23, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The dinner will consist of homemade chicken and noodles and yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.
Cost is adults, $10; children 6 and under, $5.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.