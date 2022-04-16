Miss Indiana to address Lions
ANDERSON — A’Niyah Birdsong, Miss Indiana USA 2021, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s noon meeting on Thursday, April 21.
The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch costs $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Commons plans ‘Little Women’
ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will present “Little Women” on April 22-24.
The production will be directed by Stacie Bowen and Tyler McCorkle.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings with a 3:30 p.m. matinee showing on Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for adults; and $7 for students.
Information: 765-639-3282 or www.TheCommonsTheatre.org.
AHS Class of 1960 to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will meet at the 1925 PubHouse (Grandview) at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 21.
RSVP to Loretta Lukens at 642-8312.
AHS Class of ’56 to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be held Tuesday, April 19, at noon at 1925 PubHouse, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
AHS Class of ’52 to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High Class of 1952 will hold their monthly luncheon on Thursday, April 21, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
All class members and friends are welcome.
