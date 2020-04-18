Food bank sets distributions
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host the following regularly scheduled and extra Tailgate Food Distribution events:
• Delaware County: Thursday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, Delta High School, 3400 Ind. 28, Muncie.
• Madison County: Friday, April 24, noon-2 p.m., formerly Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
No IDs or proof of address or need are required. All are welcome. Distribution is while supplies last. Attendees are limited to going through the line once, so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org.
Lapel cancels summer fair
LAPEL — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lapel Village Fair has been cancelled for this year.
The Herald Bulletin
