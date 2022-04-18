INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indiana State Fair revs up for 2022, it will dedicate the theme for this year’s event to Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.
The 165th Indiana State Fair will take place Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 21.
The Indiana State Fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun and wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, free entertainment, and much more. Stay tuned for new spectacular experiences and announcements in the coming weeks.
For complete details and tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair, visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com.