Sloppy Joes, hot dogs at Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the Frankton American Legion will be serving sloppy Joes, jumbo coney dogs or jumbo hot dogs with a choice of chips or macaroni and cheese for $5.
Dessert will be brownies for $2.
Carryout will be available.
Bingo games run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Call 765-754-3311 for take-out orders.
Church to serve chicken-noodles
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken-and-noodles dinner on Wednesday, May 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The Herald Bulletin
