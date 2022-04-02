Exchange Club activities kick off
ANDERSON — Anderson Noon Exchange Club kicks off its annual child abuse prevention awareness activities on Tuesday, April 5, at The Edge. Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna will be the guest speaker.
Megan Wills, executive director of the Children’s Bureau/Exchange Club Family Resource Center in Anderson, will distribute signs and pinwheels to be placed in yards and at businesses throughout Madison County in April.
A soup and salad lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting and program beginning at noon.
The $15 lunch fee will be waived for first-time guests wanting to learn about child abuse prevention and the club’s programs of service in this community.
Information: Paula Bivens, president, 765-425-1318.
AHS ’65 women to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 get together for lunch the first Wednesday of each month. All of the ladies are encouraged to attend for a time of socializing.
The April 6 meeting will be held at Montana Mike’s om Anderson at 11:30 a.m.
The location of each lunch gathering changes. The information about each lunch will be communicated through The Herald Bulletin, Facebook, and an email.
