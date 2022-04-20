Legion serving alfredo dinner today
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will host a chicken alfredo dinner Wednesday, April 20.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and also will have garlic bread and salad for $8. Dessert will be chocolate cake or zucchini pie for $3 each.
The dinner’s open to the public; carry-out is available.
There will be bingo from 6 to 8 p.m.
The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
Anderson Legion hosts food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry Monday, April 25.
The pantry will start at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last.
The post is at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Artists and farmers market starts May 6ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Farmers & Artists Market’s grand opening will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, in the Kiwanis Building at Beulah Park.
Vendor applications are now being accepted.
The market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 7, except for July 15 and 22.
For more information, email director@alexandriachamber.org, go to alexandriachamber.org or call/text Diane at 765-215-8711.
