Walk for Life to be held Thursday
ANDERSON — First Choice for Women will hold its Annual Walk for Life fundraiser on Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m. to Saturday, May 22, at noon.
Find friends and family to sponsor your walk with pledge contributions and walk a mile on your own or with family and friends at Mounds State Park.
Walkers who register and raise at least $50 in donations can get a free t-shirt. Door prize winners, staff and volunteers will be featured on Facebook Live.
Visit www.firstchoiceforwomen.org, click on Give Some Help, and select Annual Walk for life from Our Events menu to register or to learn more about this exciting and important fundraiser to benefit First Choice for Women.
All-you-can-eat dinner Saturday
LAPEL — The American Legion Post 212 in Lapel will host an all-you-can-eat dinner this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Legion hall.
Dinner will be homemade spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Alfredo, garlic bread and desserts.
Cost is $8.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.