Pearl Jam to stop at Ruoff on Sept. 10
NOBLESVILLE — Pearl Jam will be bringing their show to Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St., Noblesville, on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Special guest will be Inhaler.
General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration closes on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at a.m.
Men’s Breakfast set for April 22
ANDERSON — Men’s Breakfast Kick Off Barbershop Initiative will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Special guest will be from the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males.
Information: jayden@mhcmcindiana.org.
Soroptimist to host ninth LUNAFEST
ANDERSON — Soroptimist of Anderson will host its ninth annual LUNAFEST Film Festival on Thursday, May 4, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the films beginning at 7:30 p.m. The seven short films produced by and about Women will make you laugh, cry and think. Rated for ages 13+.
Tickets are $25 from Soroptimist members or at the door. Proceeds will fund Educational awards for Women and Girls.
Information: sleslieabc@comcast.net.
Container Retirees luncheon April 26
ANDERSON — Retirees and/or spouses of Container Corp. (Smurfit-Stone) are welcome to meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Frisch’s, 500 N. Broadway.
Any retired employee or their spouse is welcome.
Information: Dick Dunn, 765-617-0362. Meetings are on the last Wednesday of every month at Frisch’s.
Bridges of Hope Festival is May 20
ANDERSON — A Bridges of Hope Festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at 2200 Madison Square, Anderson.
Guest speaker will be Jill Jones. There will be games, face painting, pie eating contest, Madison County vendors, entertainment by DJ Mr. Ed, and 42 hot dogs with a side and drink.
The event is being hosted by Bridges of Hope I Can Choose to Live.
Pie in the face contestants include:
• Chesterfield Police Department Chief Joey Cole
• Bridges of Hope’s Ryan Farley
• Oxford House: Josh Oagle
• Worldwide Peer Support: Skip Ockomon
• F.R.O.C. Recovery: Cindy Goad
All proceeds go to Worldwide Peer Support.
Information: Tesse Keesling, 765-639-5508.
