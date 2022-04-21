‘The Music Man’ at Mount Vernon
FORTVILLE — Mount Vernon High School will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” beginning Thursday.
Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 21-23, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.
Online tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for those 18 and under.
Tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and $16 for those 16 and under.
Tickets will be available at MVHS.booktix.com.
You can go dance at Legion Post
CHESTERFIELD — The American Legion Post 408 will host a dance at 6 p.m. Thursday. Jerry Wilmot will DJ the dance, which is open to the public.
Cost is $3 per person.
The Legion is at 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
The Herald Bulletin