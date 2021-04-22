Summer art camps sign-ups underway
ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art Summer Art Camps is now open.
Camp is open to first-grade students through age 18, starting June 14. Camps are $90 per week, with special discounts available for multiple camp registrations and AMOA members.
The Art Camp schedule includes a brand-new Pre-K – K camp June 28-July 2.
Registration for summer classes is also open.
Patterson is DJ for dance at Legion
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 4118 Columbus Ave., with disc jockey Buddy Patterson.
All are welcome. Door charge is $5.
