Summer art camps sign-ups underway

ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art Summer Art Camps is now open.

Camp is open to first-grade students through age 18, starting June 14. Camps are $90 per week, with special discounts available for multiple camp registrations and AMOA members.

The Art Camp schedule includes a brand-new Pre-K – K camp June 28-July 2.

Registration for summer classes is also open.

Patterson is DJ for dance at Legion

ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 4118 Columbus Ave., with disc jockey Buddy Patterson.

All are welcome. Door charge is $5.

