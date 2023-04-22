AHS class of ’63 to host reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1963 will have its 60th class reunion Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Blaze Restaurant (inside Championship Bowling).
Information: Barbara Long Bachman, 615-351-9574.
Church hosting fundraising dinner
MATTHEWS — Epworth Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will have its annual chicken noodle fundraiser dinner Sunday, April 30.
Serving will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the community is invited to dine-in or carry out. Other church congregations are invited to join following their services.
Dinners include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, beverage and dessert. Freewill donations for the meal will be accepted for the Epworth Concert Outreach Ministry Fund. This outreach provides an opportunity to experience Christ through the power of music by accomplished, nationally known gospel artists.
Lapel Show Choir concerts planned
LAPEL — The Lapel High School Show Choir has announced two year-end concerts in May.
All high school music groups — the high school choir, show choir, band and jazz band — will present their annual variety show at 7 p.m. May 6 in the auditorium. The performance will include serious music such as “A Million Dreams” to the fun of “Men in Tights” and audience participation songs.
Two weeks later, the Lapel Show Choir will present its last performance — “We’ve Come to Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance!” — of the school year at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The show will include group numbers and solos from current and former show choir members. New members for next year will be introduced as the group transitions into 2024.
A reception to honor the seniors will follow the show.
The Herald Bulletin