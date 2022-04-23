Quilt guild slates monthly meeting
PENDLETON — The monthly meeting of the Spring Valley Quilt Guild will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at the Pendleton Library.
The meeting this month will begin at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments and social time will begin at 5 p.m.
The guest speaker will be fabric designer Deb Strain. She will also be vending after the program. She designs on other media as well as her fabric lines. She will share her journey from idea conception to bringing it to fabric.
The guild will have another Fabric Frenzy on Friday, April 29, at 8744 Surrey Drive, Pendleton, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a collection of cotton fabrics, panels, flannels, homespuns, kits, batik, etc. Fabric will be $3 a yard, fat quarters, $1.
Chicken, noodles meal at Epworth
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host its annual chicken-and-noodle fundraiser dinner Sunday, May 1.
Serving will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the community is invited to dine-in or carry out.
Dinners include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, beverage, and dessert. Freewill donations for the meal will be accepted for the EUMC Concert Outreach Ministry Fund.
Main Street plans gospel trio concert
ANDERSON — 11th Hour, a gospel trio from Arden, North Carolina, will present a concert on Friday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St., Anderson.
Nationally acclaimed artists in the southern gospel music genre, they’re heard locally in Anderson and Madison County on The Life FM (102.1 FM).
Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free; no tickets required.
Information: Carl Stagner at 765-635-6142 or pastorcarl@mainstreetcog.net. To learn about the group, visit www.11thhourgg.com.
The Herald Bulletin