Habitat’s ReStore celebrating 5 years
CHESTERFIELD — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 440 E. Main St., Chesterfield, will host a grand reopening celebration on Saturday, April 24,from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The store is celebrating five years in business, with family-friendly activities including a bounce house and miniature golf.
Food trucks from Payne’s Fish and Chips, Greeks Pizzeria, Nerdy BBQ and Purdylicious will be available. Also, grilled hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and Dilly-bars from Dairy Queen. There will also be a silent auction and sidewalk sale.
The Herald Bulletin
