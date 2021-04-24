LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Chicken noodles dinner April 30

ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus No. 563, in the Columbian Hall,1225 Main Street, will have a chicken noodles dinner on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and roll. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. Carry-outs are available.

Information: 765-274-5311.

Second Harvest plans distributions

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events next week.

Delaware County

  • Thursday, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.

Madison County

  • Friday, 10 a.m., former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave. Anderson.

The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Trending Video