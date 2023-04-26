AHS class of ’51 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of ’51 will meet on Monday, May 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
AHS ’65 ladies meet monthly
ANDERSON — Anderson High School ladies from the class of 1965 meet for monthly lunches on the first Wednesday of each month. The location varies and is announced each month.
All women from the class are encouraged to put the date and location on the calendar and plan to attend. The May 2023 lunch will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
Meal with queen candidate Finley
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion sweetheart queen candidate Becky Salazar Finley will be hosting a taco dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to ? at the legion at 116 N. Washington St., Frankton.
Cost is $10 and includes two tacos with rice and beans.
Carry-outs are available. Open to the public.
Fish Fry slated for Saturday
ANDERSON — The Steward and Trustee Boards of Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St., will host an Old Fashioned Fish Fry (their own hand-breaded recipe) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Menu includes fish, baked beans, cole slaw and soft drink. Cost is $12. Dessert of your choice at an extra cost. Carry-outs will be available. You will also be welcome to eat in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Delivery will be available within the immediate area for orders of two or more dinners by calling the church at 765-643-6854.
Tickets may be purchased from any church member or by calling Shirley Weatherly at 765-649-4610. They may also be purchased at the door during sale hours.
All proceed to benefit the various ministries of Wallace Temple.
Spring organ concert Sunday
KNIGHTSTOWN — Bethel Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Franklin St., Knightstown, will host a spring organ concert on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m.
Robin Richey and Chris Wilson will be the featured organists, with Donna Wilson the featured flautist, and Pat Cronk the featured soloist.
Anderson church to host May 3 meal
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will host a chicken noodles dinner Wednesday, May 3.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church is at 1947 E. 240N.
Food distributions planned in county
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m., at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, May 5, 10 a.m. at former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
The Herald Bulletin