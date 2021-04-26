Child items, plants at church sale
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., will have a large 3-in-1 rummage and plant sale this Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center, with plenty of parking available.
In addition to the churchwide rummage sale of household goods, there will be many clearance items and equipment from the closed Learning Tree Child Care. These include bookshelves, cabinets, children’s chairs, toys, books, puzzles, games, dishes, storage containers, some clothing.
The plant sale will offer several varieties of tomatoes and peppers, as well as perennials such as coleus, sedum, hostas, big blue liriope, wandering jew and day lilies.
Legion to serve hamburgers, brats
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, the Frankton American Legion will host a hamburger (choice of toppings, lettuce tomatoes onions or pickles) or a brat with choice of baked beans, chips or cole slaw, at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $6 and the dessert will be pineapple upside down cake for $3.
Carryout meals will be available. Call to order at 765-754-3311.
Bingo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.