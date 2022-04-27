Mobile health unit at Operation Love
ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will bring its mobile unit to Operation Love Ministries’ parking lot from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
The health unit is open to the public, and all services are free. They include:
• COVID-19 vaccines and booster
• Flu vaccine
• COVID testing
• Screening for diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol
• Testing for sexually transmitted diseases, HIV and hepatitis C virus
• Wound care
• Care referrals
For more information, call 765-644-2121 or the Madison County Health Department at 765-641-9524.
Frankton Legion serves meal today
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will host a lasagne dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lasagne, salad and garlic bread are $8; desserts will be available for $3. Dinner’s open to the public. Carry-outs are available by calling 765-754-3311.
The post is at 116 N. Washington St.
Tailgate food stops this week, May 3
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host three upcoming local tailgate food distributions.
Muncie
• Thursday, April 28, 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Anderson
• Friday, April 29, 10 a.m. at former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave.
Elwood
• Tuesday, May 3, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Stevie Nicks show coming to Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is adding four special amphitheater shows to her limited engagement tour this year.
One of the additions will be at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, at www.LiveNation.com.
Middletown Legion has pork chop mealMIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled or broasted thick cut marinated pork chop and two sides on Friday, April 29.
The post will also be serving broasted fish. Dinner is $12 and runs from 5 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Public welcome. Post 216 is a nonsmoking Legion at 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Lil Miracles to host giveaway Saturday
ANDERSON — Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center will host a giveaway and have community resources available Saturday, April 30, at Maple Grove Church of God Fellowship Hall.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 2729 E. 38th St.
Lil Miracles will give away ladies, infants and children’s clothing, books, toys and more. Community resources available will be Bridges of Hope, Healthy Families of St. Vincent’s, H.O.P.E. of Madison County, Jane Pauley of Community Hospital, Operation Love and White River Club.
H.O.P.E. of Madison County will present a check to Lil Miracles from the March 26 fundraiser at White River Club’s Lift-A-Thon.
Visitors bureau sets
5-day open house
ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau will host a different-themed open house Monday-Friday, May 2-6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will have interactive activities from local partners, prizes and more.
• Monday, May 2: culinary
• Tuesday, May 3: attractions and sports
• Wednesday, May 4: arts and festivals
• Thursday, May 5: shops
• Friday, May 6: visitors bureau’s 40th anniversary celebration
Download the What Will You Discover? passport from social media for the chance to win local prizes.
The bureau’s at 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
AHS Class of ’65 ladies lunch May 4
ANDERSON — The Ladies from the Anderson High School class of 1965 will have its May ladies’ lunch on Wednesday, May 4. at the Cracker Barrel.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. All ladies of the class are invited.
The ladies luncheon is the first Wednesday of each month. The location changes. It’s announced in The Herald Bulletin and by email.
Abundance meal set in Markleville
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday, May 11.
The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink.
The public is invited to dine in or carry out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 124 Main St.
Lunch will be in the church’s lower fellowship hall, and the church is handicap-accessible.
The next monthly meal will be June 8.
The Herald Bulletin