DJ Buddy to host legion dance
CHESTERFIELD — The American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
DJ will be Buddy Patterson. Open to the public.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Time to register for PAS kids art camp
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 State St., is taking registrations for its Kids Art Camp for July 10-14.
The theme this year is “Art Sparks Imagination.” Children will be learning art through age-appropriate artwork taught by various artists throughout the week. It will culminate in an open house to show off their art on the evening of July 14 when they will pick up their items.
Ages 6-12 may sign up for either the morning or afternoon sessions Monday-Friday.
• Morning: 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Afternoon: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Ages 12 and up will meet Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m.
Register at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
