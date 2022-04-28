Area’s 1959 grads have lunch May 3
ANDERSON — 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, May 3, at Anderson Grill.
All graduates of AHS, MHHS and HHS and local county area schools are welcome to attend.
The grill’s at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Leave a message and for information: Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer, 765-274-1619, Sue Presser and Pam Johnson.
Gruenewald House gala, auction back
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House Wine Gala and Food Buffet with live and silent auctions will return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is set for Saturday, May 14, in the Community Building at Loose Funeral Home, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
The buffet — with finger foods, wine and soft drinks — will begin at 5 p.m. The live auction will start at 6 p.m.
Among items offered for bidding are matching pieces of cane back furniture, an antique settee, a rocking chair and other exceptional pieces. Larry Holland will serve as auctioneer.
Tickets for the gala and auction are $25 per person and may be purchased by calling the Gruenewald House at 765-648-6875 or David Cagley at 765-644-1644.
Biker Died Here has May 29 ride
ANDERSON — Madison County Biker Died Here will host a ride Sunday, May 29. Riders may register beginning at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon from Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill.
Breakfast will be available for $9. Cost of ride is $25, which includes dinner and a shirt
Monuments will be placed for Brian Harney, Joshua House and Chris Myers. A special monument will be placed in memory of Raymond Waymire Jr.
Shirt sponsors and raffle items are needed.
The bar and grill is at 845 E. 53rd St.
For more information, contact Pat Boyer at 734-365-3853 or Keri Copeland 317-389-3790.
The Herald Bulletin