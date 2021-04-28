Community Briefs Watercolor class at Pendleton gallery
PENDLETON — Join Judy Crist in her beginner watercolor class and learn to paint a bird on a limb.
The class will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. All supplies are included in the class fee of $40.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119 or by calling 765-778-0986 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at https://pasgallery119.org/events.
Matthews church hosts concert
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St., will host the Mark Trammell Quartet in concert on Thursday, April 29.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. There is limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. To guarantee seats, purchase tickets in advance online or call/text 765-667-0842.
Baked steak meal available May 15
MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St., will have a fundraiser baked steak dinner (carryout only) on Saturday, May 15, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The menu will be baked steak with mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, applesauce and homemade pie.
Tickets are $10 and must be purchased by May 9. Call the church office at 354-2171 or stop by the office 9 a.m. to noon weekdays by May 7 to purchase tickets.
Additional items that will be for sale will be Sechler’s Pickles and dish cloths.
-The Herald Bulletin
