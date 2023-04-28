Psi Phi purse auction set May 25
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority in Markleville will host its annual purse auction at North Christian Church, 32 State St., on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds will help support Indy Honor Flight and local military veteran organizations. Tim Looper, will auction new and gently-used purses filled with surprises. Purses can be previewed at 6 p.m., with the auction starting at 6:30. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Senior Adult Health Fair May 4
ANDERSON — The Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., will host its eighth annual Impact Senior Adult Health Fair on Thursday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair is free and open to those 55 and older.
Information: Anderson Impact Center, 765-356-9497.
The Herald Bulletin