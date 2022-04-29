Anderson church has rummage sale
ANDERSON — New Horizons United Methodist Church will have a large rummage sale and plant sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday, April 29-30.
Tools, household goods, books, records, collectibles, clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances and miscellaneous items will be sold.
The plant sale will include vegetables, perennials and house plants.
The sale will be in the church’s Family Life Center, 611 E. 53rd St.
AHS Class of ’51 will meet May 2
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited. Eva’s is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Redbud Quilt Guild will meet May 5
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at First Baptist Church.
This is the Founders Day meeting and pitch-in.
Guest speaker will be Alyce Taylor, with her trunk show of quilts made by several generations of her family.
The quilt guild meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at the church, 907 Raible Ave.
Guests are welcome.
Care Day is set for Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The annual Care Day will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Everyone will meet at Lindsey Cuneo State Farm, 110 E. Church St.
Create a team of no more than 10 people and plan to keep a safe distance apart. You’ll get to do some spring cleaning around the community. Your team will pick up trash, sweep sidewalks, pull weeds, plant flowers, paint hydrants, etc.
Teams may pick up trash bags and gloves from the Chamber before they begin helping beautify Alexandria. Or you can get them May 21 as part of registration.
If you would like to create a team, be a part of one or donate to purchase supplies, contact the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce at 765-748-2550 or director@alexandriachamber.org.
