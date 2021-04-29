Red Cross plans blood drive
ANDERSON — The Red Cross will host a blood drive on Tuesday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowes Home Improvement Store, 3335 S. Scatterfield Road.
City resumes free mulch program
ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. has announced that the city will run its free mulch program for local residents beginning May 5 and ending Sept. 4.
The Yard and Garden Recycling Center located at Water Pollution Control, 2000 W. Eighth St., will be open to the public on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 8 and 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
The mulch is distributed in bulk and is available to city residents only for residential use. The mulch is the byproduct of recycled tree and limb debris. Residents are asked to call ahead for an appointment
The phone numbers for the program are 765-648-6560 and 765-648-6562.
