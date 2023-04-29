Dan’s Fish Fry set for April 29
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Horse & Pony club will host a Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the 4-H Building at 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria.
The meal includes fish and/or chicken, two sides and dessert while supplies last.
Dine-in (all-you-can-eat), carry-out or drive-thru service.
Tickets are $12 a meal (cash only).
Benefit Ride reset for May 20
ANDERSON — Lil’ Miracles Stronger Together! Road Rally Benefit Ride will now take place on Saturday, May 20, due to this weekend’s chance of inclement weather.
It will get underway at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. There will be a pre-ride snack of hot dogs, chips, water and coffee available. Kickstands up at noon.
Cost is $20 for each rider/driver and $10 for each passenger, which includes hog roast, sides, dessert and drink included. There will be a T-shirt included as well. No bar stops.
Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St., Anderson. It is open to the public with a suggested donation price of $10 each.
McAllister to speak at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host Don McAllister, local author and creator of the National Veterans Historical Archive, in the Chief Anderson Room on Thursday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m.
This presentation will show attendees how to take proper care of loved ones’ headstones ahead of Memorial Day. McAllister will demonstrate in-person and with video how to clean and reset broken headstones in local and family cemeteries using environmentally safe products.
This session is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The Herald Bulletin