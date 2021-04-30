‘50+1’ reunion for Alexandria class
ANDERSON — The Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of 1970 is planning its “50+1” class reunion. The dates are Sept. 17 and 18 to coordinate with the AMHS homecoming weekend.
Plans are to be in the Homecoming Parade on Friday evening, have doughnuts and coffee on Saturday morning at the Alexandria-Monroe Historical Museum, and have dinner at LovEvents in Anderson on Saturday evening.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Invitations will be sent in mid-July.
If your address has changed in the past five years, contact Danny Lamb, Karen Richardson, Brenda Beigh, Patty Riggs, Vickie Beardsley, Steve Gipe, Shirley Barger or Susan Heiden or call 765-617-9304. Information may also be found on Facebook.
