Alex Class of ’63 plans luncheon
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria-Monroe High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at Rachel’s Cafe, 2617 S. Park Ave., Alexandria.
All classmates and friends are invited.
The next lunch will be Tuesday July 11.
National Day of Prayer events
CHESTERFIELD — The National Day of Prayer, an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 8 a.m. at Millcreek Civic Center, Room 13, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
This annual observance invites people of faith to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
An hour will be devoted to praying for the nation and leaders. The theme this year is: “Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us.” The scripture for this theme is Colossians 2:6-7.
Also, Gethsemane Four Square Church will host an evening prayer meeting devoted to National Day Of Prayer at 7 p.m. at 2320 E. 38th St., Anderson.
Chicken, noodles on menu at church
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday, May 4, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Free skin cancer screenings in May
ANDERSON — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and regardless of skin color, it can affect anyone. To help the community identify and treat skin cancer early, Community Hospital Anderson is offering free screenings on Tuesday, May 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Community Cancer Center.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, but early detection offers the best chance of a cure. Registration is required. Register online at ecommunity.com/skincancer or by calling 800-777-7775.
The Herald Bulletin