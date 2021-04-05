Bereavement support meeting
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room.
The ministry will be in person and face masks are required. Social distancing will also be observed.
Ned Clark, of Chesterfield Christian Church, will be the special speaker.
As before, enter through the north door (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
Commons performs Arsenic & Old Lace
ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., will present “Arsenic & Old Lace,” under the direction of Tamara Peachy on April 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 3 p.m.
For tickets, call 765-639-3282. Adults, $10; and students, $7.
All school art show and open house
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host an All School Art Show and Open House on Monday, April 12, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the elementary campus, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
The winning artwork entries from both the elementary and secondary students will be on display in the gymnasium.
There will also be live music and awards. Current and prospective families are welcome to attend this free event. Informational sessions about admission, school choice and financial assistance will be at 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. with tours of Little Lions Learning Center and the elementary to follow.
For questions, more information, or to RSVP for the information session or tour, call the Admissions Coordinator, Tori Holloway at 765-644-7773, ext. 210 or email admissions@libertyonline.org.
Gruenewald annual meeting Wednesday
ANDERSON — The annual meeting for the Gruenewald Historic House will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 at the historic house located at 626 Main St., Anderson.
