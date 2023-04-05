CWF to host April 12 luncheon
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (ECC) (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville (East Ind. 38) will have its monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink. (Dine in or carry out.)
The next monthly meal will be May 10.
Quilt guild meeting Thursday
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet Thursday at First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Wilfridah Mucherah, Ball State professor of psychology, will talk about her project in Kenya that supports health and educational goals for girls and young women.
Following the meeting, sewing time will be devoted to making needed items for the girls.
AHS class of ’57 ladies to gather
ANDERSON — The ladies of the 1957 Class of AHS are invited to the class luncheon April 7th, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course this Friday, at 11:30. The ladies from Highland and Madison Heights are also invited, as many of us started out at AHS.
Maundy Thursday service at First Presbyterian
ANDERSON — First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Ninth St., Anderson, will host Maundy Thursday services at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Legion serving up frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish dinners each with two sides, on Friday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or sold out.
Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. Open to the public, a non-smoking legion. Information: 765-354-4892.
The Herald Bulletin
Legion Riders to host car/bike show
LAPEL — The Lapel Legion Riders will host a Car/Bike Show “Spring Fling” on Saturday, April 23, at the Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel. This is a fundraiser for the legion’s Special Needs Kids Christmas party that they provide each year. It will be held in December at the 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Registration runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15. Awards will be given at 5 p.m.
Bikes and cars (all years, make, and models welcome). Participation plates for all and prizes for first 10 places and Best in Show. There will be food and drinks available, as well as door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
There will be live music by the Second Chance Band beginning at 1 p.m.
Rain date will be Saturday, April 30.
Information: Bob Turner, 765-617-7720.
Basket giveaway set for Saturday
ANDERSON — An Easter basket giveaway will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St., Anderson.
The event is for children from 3-10 years old.
PHHS art show winners announced
PENDLETON — The winners of the Pendleton Heights High School 2023 Senior Art Show at Gallery 119 have been announced.
1st Place — Alia Walters
2nd Place — Gia Thorsen
3rd Place — Cooper Ramsey
Honorable Mention Winners
Elizabeth Ledbetter, Emilee Powless, Serene Darr, Marissa Millikan and Emma Walls.
The show will continue at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, through April 20. Visitors are welcome during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
— The Herald Bulletin