Retirees call off annual picnic
ANDERSON — To protect the well-being of its members, the 1301 Club, staff retirees from the original Anderson High School on Lincoln Street, has cancelled the annual picnic gathering scheduled for June 9, 2020.
4-H fish fry postponed
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Horse & Pony Fish Fry that was scheduled to be held on April 25 in Alexandria has been postponed until further notice.
Those who have purchased tickets in advance can either hold them until organizers are able to get another date or request a refund from the person they purchased the tickets from.
For further information on ticket refunds, call Joe Stolle 317-443-0157.
Friends of Mounds meeting canceled
ANDERSON — The April meeting of Friends of Mounds State Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
