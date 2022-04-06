Food distribution Thursday in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will host a tailgate food distribution at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No ID, proof of address or income required.
Red Hat Society sets meal, program
ANDERSON — The WOW chapter of Red Hat Society will have lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Perkins Restaurant.
After lunch, group members will have a quilt presentation. There will be new quilts made by members, older family heirloom quilts and quilts found in rummage sales.
Members and guests are welcome. Perkins is at 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Library book sale is set for Friday
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Anderson Library are once again hosting a book sale on the third floor of the library from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 8.
A special promotion this month is pricing all children’s, young adult, hardback fiction, biographies and science fiction books for 25 cents. DVDs are 10 cents each.
Parkview Nazarene will have egg hunt
ANDERSON — Parkview Church of the Nazarene will host an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9.
There also will be prizes, a door prize and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The hunt will be rain or shine. All are welcome.
The church is at 911 S. Rangeline Road.
The Herald Bulletin