Lanetta Kennedy’s play set for April 22
INDIANAPOLIS — The sensitive topic of colorism will be the focus of the one-act play “One” by Lanetta Kennedy, set to premiere at the second annual Centerstage: A Theater Workshop sponsored by the Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI (ARTI).
It will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Herron School of Art & Design, 735 W. New York St., Indianapolis. The play will begin at 1 p.m.
Gruenewald House to host meeting
ANDERSON — The annual meeting of the Gruenewald Historic House will be on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m. at the house located at 626 Main St.
Patrons and interested parties are invited to attend.
The Annual Wine Gala and Auction is scheduled for May 20 at the Loose Community Room.
For ticket information, call the Gruenewald House 765-648-6875 or David Cagley at 765-617-4997.
The Herald Bulletin