Bereavement session canceled
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, has canceled the session originally scheduled for April 9 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The next session is scheduled on May 14.
Scouting luncheon is postponed
MUNCIE — The Muncie Luncheon for Scouting originally set for April 8 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus. A new date will be announced.
Food pantry resumes schedule
ANDERSON — Helping Hands Food Pantry, 310 E. 53rd St., has resumed its food distribution.
The regular schedule will continue to be the first and third Monday of each month. Patrons will come at 2 p.m. to receive a ticket that will tell them what time to return for food, sometime between 6 and 7 p.m.
The food will be prebagged and brought to the cars, so no one will have to get out of their cars. If someone in need cannot get to the ticket pass at 2 p.m., they can come at 7 p.m. to receive food, as long as supplies last.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.