K of C to host season’s last Lenten fish fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St. will host its final annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, April 7, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Carry-outs are available.
For more information call 765-274-5311.
Easter weekend activities at Broadway Park
ALEXANDRIA — Journey to the Cross, a Good Friday self-guided interactive encounter will take place with a come-and-go style event between 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Church at Broadway Park.
This free event is open to all ages; children should be accompanied by an adult.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. the church will host a free Easter egg hunt at the corner of West and Broadway, Alexandria.
Easter Sunday services will be held at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 9. Dress comfortably. Nursery room available.
The church is located at 302 N. West St., Alexandria.
Information: 765-724-4540.
Easter services at Anderson FUMC
ANDERSON — Anderson First United Methodist Church will host a Good Friday Service in its sanctuary at 1215 Jackson St., on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
On Easter Sunday, a “Sonrise Service” will be held at 7 a.m. at Davis Park, Ind. 32 and Layton Road, Anderson. A breakfast will follow the service.
At 10 a.m., the church will host its Easter Celebration Service at the downtown church.
