Legion offers dinner, bingo
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. until gone the Frankton American Legion will have a dinner (green beans with red potatoes and sausage and cornbread) for $6.
Dessert will be lemon cake with blueberry filling for $3.
Bingo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public and carryouts will be available.
Information: 765-754-3311.
Gruenewald meeting April 14
ANDERSON — The annual meeting at the Historic Gruenewald House will be Wednesday, April 14, at 5 p.m. at 626 Main St., Anderson.
An incorrect date was provided and published in the newspaper on Monday.
