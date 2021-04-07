LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Legion offers dinner, bingo

FRANKTON — On Wednesday, from 5:30 p.m. until gone the Frankton American Legion will have a dinner (green beans with red potatoes and sausage and cornbread) for $6.

Dessert will be lemon cake with blueberry filling for $3.

Bingo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. It is open to the public and carryouts will be available.

Information: 765-754-3311.

Gruenewald meeting April 14

ANDERSON — The annual meeting at the Historic Gruenewald House will be Wednesday, April 14, at 5 p.m. at 626 Main St., Anderson.

An incorrect date was provided and published in the newspaper on Monday.

