Eastview Nazarene sets its egg hunt
ANDERSON — Eastview Church of the Nazarene will have an Easter egg hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9.
There also will be food, prizes, drawings for bicycles and photos with the Easter Bunny.
The hunt will be rain or shine. All are welcome.
The church is at 2552 E. County Road 200 South, which is a half-mile east of the Coke plant.
Maundy Thursday service at church
ANDERSON — First Presbyterian Church will host a service at 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14, in the sanctuary.
Pastor Chuck Compton will focus on Jesus’ statement, “I am the Light of the World.” Communion will be shared. All are welcome.
The church is at 230 W. Ninth St.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to play
NASHVILLE, Indiana — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
The show will be at The Brown County Music Center, 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., Nashville, Indiana.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, April 8, at www.browncountymusiccenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com and at the center’s box office.
Box office hours at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 5 p.m.Saturdays via outdoor ticketing windows and phone sales at 812-988-5323. The box office is now cashless and accepts debit and credit cards.
Older adults sought to foster cats
ANDERSON — Ambassadors’ Forever Foster Care Project is seeking volunteers 60 and older to foster a cat long-term for the Ambassadors program.
Ambassadors will provide pet food, cat litter, other supplies and vet care. Seniors just need to open their home and heart to a cat in Ambassadors’ rescue program.
For more information, call 765-623-5011.
Korn, Evanescence to play at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday at LiveNation.com for the Wednesday, Aug. 24, Korn and Evanescence concert at Ruoff Music Center.
“We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out,” said Jonathan Davis of Korn.
“Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour.”
“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school,” said Amy Lee of Evanescence. “It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band.
“They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen. ... We’re all really looking forward to this.”
The Herald Bulletin