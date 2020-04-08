Tailgate pickups set this week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced this week’s tailgate food distribution events:
• Delaware County: Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon, Ball State University football stadium parking lot.
• Madison County: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
No ID or proof of address is required. Distribution is while supplies last. People are asked to only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
Planned senior events canceled
ANDERSON — The following free senior events that were to be held April-June will not be taking place.
The canceled events are:
• Monday, April 20 — Senior Train Dominoes at the Community Hospital Education Center.
• Thursday, May 7 — Brushes and Beverages at the Community Hospital Education Center.
• Monday, June 1 — Free Senior Movie at the Paramount Theatre.
Information: 765-621-2992.
