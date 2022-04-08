Purse, jewelry sale to aid St. Vincent
ANDERSON — The Victoria Guild will have a gently used purse and jewelry sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the lobby of Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
There will also be cookies for sale.
The guild is a volunteer service club that raises money for special hospital projects. It also runs the hospital’s gift shop.
St. Vincent is at 2015 Jackson St.
Meijer pharmacies to give boosters
ANDERSON — Midwest Meijer pharmacies are ready to administer the second round of COVID-19 booster shots to eligible patients 50 and over and those with certain immunocompromising conditions.
It doesn’t matter where you received your original vaccine series or first booster.
Eligible customers can text COVID to 75049 or visit clinic.meijer.com to schedule an appointment. You also may walk into any Meijer pharmacy.
Kids Art Camp takes registrations
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society is taking registrations for its Kids Art Camp 2022. The camp will be the week of July 11-15, 2022, at Gallery 119.
At camp, children will learn and create age-appropriate art with various artists.
There are two sessions for students 6-12: 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m. Each class is limited to 30 students.
There also will an evening session for students 12 and up. That session will from 5 to 8 p.m. July 11-14. The class is limited to nine students.
Cost is $60 per child and $50 for any additional child from the same household.
On July 15, all children will have a special display of their art projects for parents to see before taking them home.
Register at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Herald Bulletin