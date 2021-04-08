Drug take-back at April 24 event
ANDERSON — In an effort to help community members rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Police Department will be hosting a drug take-back event.
Bring your unwanted pills or patches for disposal to the dispatch office located in the Emergency Department lobby.
Officers cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. This service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.
For more information, contact Community Hospital Anderson’s chief of police Phillip Caldwell at 765-298-5698.
Dan’s drive-thru benefits 4-H’ers
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Horse & Pony Program will present a Dan’s Fish Fry on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Building, 512 E. Fourth St., Alexandria (Beulah Park).
The meal is a drive-thru only and tickets are $10 each including fish and chicken, two sides and dessert.
Pre-sale tickets offered by your Horse and Pony 4-H member or purchased at the time of the event.
All proceeds will benefit the Horse and Pony 4-H program.
Sign-up online for Alex kindergarten
ALEXANDRIA — Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria Community Schools will begin kindergarten registration online for the 2021-2022 school year.
For families who live within the Alexandria Community Schools boundaries, all they need to do for now is go to the website alexandriacsc.alex.k12.in.us and fill out the Google form.
For those living outside of Alexandria Community Schools boundaries, go to the website and complete the application for transfer tuition.
Information: 765-298-6104.
