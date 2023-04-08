Basket giveaway set for Saturday
ANDERSON — An Easter basket giveaway will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. or until supplies run out at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St.
The event is for children 3 to 10 years old.
Legion Riders plan car/bike show
LAPEL — The Lapel Legion Riders will host a Car/Bike Show “Spring Fling” on Saturday, April 23, at the Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel. This is a fundraiser for the legion’s Special Needs Kids Christmas party that they provide each year. It will be held in December at the 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Registration runs from 1 to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $15. Awards will be given at 5 p.m.
Bikes and cars (all years, make, and models welcome). Participation plates for all and prizes for first 10 places and Best in Show. There will be food and drinks available, as well as door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
There will be live music by the Second Chance Band beginning at 1 p.m.
Rain date will be Saturday, April 30.
Information: Bob Turner, 765-617-7720.
PHHS announces art show winners
PENDLETON — The winners of the Pendleton Heights High School 2023 Senior Art Show at Gallery 119 have been announced.
• First place: Alia Walters
• Second place: Gia Thorsen
• Third place: Cooper Ramsey
• Honorable mention: Elizabeth Ledbetter, Emilee Powless, Serene Darr, Marissa Millikan and Emma Walls.
The show will continue at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., through April 20. Visitors are welcome during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
AARP to host monthly meeting
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, April 10, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship center at 1 p.m.
The church is located at 12th and Jackson streets. Speaker will be Lorraine Keith, speaking on Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
Members are encouraged to bring baby items — clothes, blankets and toys (sizes infant to adult) for Turn Away No Longer. Also pacifiers and disposable diapers.
The are also collecting canned food for Operation Love.
The meeting is open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin